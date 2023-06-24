Things looked quite different 87 years ago.

Franklin D. Roosevelt was in his first term in the Oval Office, overseeing a nation of 48 states. Buddy Holly was months old. The Giants were still a baseball team based in New York. The Hoover Dam was wrapping construction. And Auburn was playing football in California — well, one game of football in California.

The Tigers had existed for 44 years at this point and never traveled further west than Texas. But that changed on Oct. 30, 1936, as a Jack Meagher-led program traveled to the San Francisco Bay for a Top-25 matchup against a now-defunct Santa Clara program and lost 12-0. It was one of the Tigers’ two losses that season; a year which ended in a bowl game tie against Villanova in Havana, Cuba.

There’s been nearly nine decades of Auburn football history since, but very little of it has taken place out west. The program’s trip to San Francisco was its first to California and the Pacific time zone, and it wouldn’t make a return trip until 2002, 66 years later, when it lost to USC in Los Angeles.

Now, Auburn gets to add to its West Coast history when it heads to Berkeley for a matchup with the Cal Golden Bears on Sept. 9, with a slated kickoff of 7:30 p.m. PST, which will be 9:30 p.m. for those back on the Plains.

Auburn Football's History out West Games on Pacific Time 2023: at Cal 2,438 miles from Auburn 2013: L, vs. Florida State* (Pasadena) 2,140 miles from Auburn 2002: L, at USC 2,155 miles from Auburn 1936: L, at Santa Clara (San Francisco) 2,446 miles from Auburn

Games on Mountain Time 2010: W, vs. Oregon* (Phoenix) 1,766 miles from Auburn 1976: L, at Arizona 1,656 miles from Auburn 1973: L, vs. Missouri* (El Paso) 1,336 miles from Auburn 1968: W, vs. Arizona* (El Paso) 1,336 miles from Auburn

Other road trips of note 2014: W, at Kansas State 920 miles from Auburn 1981: L, at Nebraska 1,000 miles from Auburn 1978: W, at Kansas State 920 miles from Auburn 1936: T, vs. Villanova* (Havana, Cuba) 683 miles from Auburn 1931: T, at Wisconsin 925 miles from Auburn

* — denotes postseason play. All games played at home team's stadium unless otherwise denoted with parenthetical.

The matchup, which is part of a home-and-home that will wrap at Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2024, is the fourth trip Auburn will ever make to play a game on Pacific time. In fact, it’ll be only the eighth game Auburn has played in the two furthest west time zones in the contiguous United States.

That number also gets beefed up by postseason play. Of those contests, half of them have been bowl games, meaning Auburn, including this fall, will have only made four trips to Mountain or Pacific time for a regular-season contest. That’s less than one-third of a percent of all games played in Auburn football’s history.

History ultimately hasn’t been in Auburn’s favor when it plays out west, regardless of regular season or postseason play.

Auburn is 2-7 all-time when playing on Mountain or Pacific time. Its two wins came in the 1968 Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, and the 2010 BCS National Championship against Oregon in Phoenix.

Ultimately, that means Auburn has neither won a regular season game out west, nor has it won a game in the Golden State. But this year’s iteration of the big trip westward seems as plausible as any for picking up a win. The Golden Bears haven’t posted a winning season since going 8-5 in 2019.

Fans also won’t have to wait another decade for a trip to California, as Auburn reportedly has another home-and-home scheduled with a program on the Pacific Coast in UCLA, which the Tigers will travel to in 2027.