Auburn-Penn State set for primetime on ABC

The Auburn Tigers will be playing in primetime when they travel to Penn State this September.

ESPN announced Tuesday that Auburn’s road game at No. 22 Penn State will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ABC. The game stands as the Tigers’ first road trip of 2020 after starting the year at home against Akron on Sept. 4 and against Alabama State on Sept. 11.

Auburn enters the fall with first-year head coach Bryan Harsin following a 2020 season in which the Tigers posted a 6-5 record against an all-SEC schedule. Penn State, meanwhile, went 4-5 in head coach James Franklin’s first losing season with the Nittany Lions.

Penn State’s 2021 season begins at Wisconsin on Sept. 4 and at home against Ball State on Sept. 11. The meeting between the Tigers and Nittany Lions will be the teams’ first matchup since the 2003 Capital One Bowl and the first time Auburn has ever traveled to State College, Pennsylvania.

ESPN also released a number of other kickoff times for its early September games, including its Labor Day weekend slate featuring No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 25 Miami (2:30 p.m.), No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 1 Clemson (6:30 p.m.) on Saturday, No. 15 Notre Dame at Penn State (6:30 p.m.) on Sunday and Louisville vs. No. 18 Ole Miss (7 p.m.) on Monday.