Auburn picked for fourth-place finish in SEC preseason poll

After winning the conference title a season ago, the road ahead appears somewhat tougher for Auburn men's basketball this season.

The Tigers were picked to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference by media ahead of this year's SEC Media Days. Ahead of Auburn is Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee, with the Wildcats predicted to win the league.

Auburn also has no representatives among preseason superlatives. Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, who won national player of the year a season ago, was predicted to win SEC Player of the Year. The league's two All-SEC teams are comprised of 10 players from Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, LSU and Florida.

Last year, Auburn was predicted to finish fifth in the SEC behind Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee. It's lone nominee for an All-SEC nod was eventual first-round pick Jabari Smith, who was on the All-SEC second team.

“I got a ton of Lou Holtz in me,” Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl said of the Tigers' top-15 preseason expectations Tuesday. “I’m way better as the underdog. I’m way better when you’re going to pick us 4-14, right? Which was back in 2018. So that’s just not going to change.”