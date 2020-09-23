Auburn picked to finish third in West in SEC preseason poll

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Auburn Tigers have been picked to finish third in the SEC West according to the SEC’s preseason media poll, which the conference released on Wednesday. Additionally, seven Auburn players were selected to the conference’s three All-SEC squads.

Auburn received 488 points in the poll, which left the Tigers third in the West division behind Alabama, which received 660 points and 86 first-place votes, and LSU, which received 489 points and eight first-place votes. The Tigers had the fifth-most points in the conference behind the Crimson Tide, Florida (624 points and 53 first-place votes), and Georgia (613 points, 43 first-place votes).

Outside of the projected rankings, defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant and linebacker K.J. Britt were named to the conference’s first-team defense. Wide receiver Seth Williams and offensive lineman Brodarious Hamm were chosen for the third-team offense, defensive backs Smoke Monday and Christian Tutt made the third-team defense and placekicker Anders Carlson was selected to the third-team specialists squad.

The SEC standings poll and All-SEC teams are as follows:

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First place votes in parenthesis

EASTERN DIVISION