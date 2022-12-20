 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn picks up another commitment in JUCO defensive lineman Quientrail Travis

Auburn football vs Western Kentucky

The Auburn team meets around the midfield logo before the game against Western Kentucky on Nov. 19 in Auburn.

 Adam Sparks,

Auburn football had a busy day on the recruiting trail Tuesday, picking up its third commitment in Quientrail Travis on Tuesday afternoon.

Travis joined three-star quarterback Hank Brown and Vanderbilt defensive lineman transfer in Elijah McAllister.

According to 247Sports, Travis is the No. 13 junior college prospect in the 2023 class, and the No. 3 JUCO defensive lineman.

A native of Minneapolis, Travis spent three seasons at JUCO powerhouse Iowa Western. He leaves the Reivers with 102 tackles in 29 games, with 21.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. Travis — who was named a JUCO first team All-American — helped lead Iowa Western to a national title this season with career highs in sacks (8.5) and tackles for loss (13.5).

Travis is one of six defensive line prospects in Auburn's 2023 class, along with McAllister, Opelika product Brenton Williams, Stephen Johnson, Wilky Denaud and Darron Reed.

Auburn's 2023 class now sits at No. 22 based on 247Sports rankings. It's the No. 9 class in the Southeastern Conference.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

