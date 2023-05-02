The retooling of Auburn’s newly named JACK linebacker position continued Tuesday, as Appalachian State transfer Jalen McLeod announced he’d continue his college football career on the Plains. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

In three seasons with the Mountaineers, McLeod logged 76 total tackles along with 12.5 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks. His 2022 junior season saw him earn All-Sun Belt honors from Pro Football Focus, as he logged a career-high 41 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks. He also forced two fumbles and recovered one last year.

McLeod joins a JACK position that, with the departure of Dylan Brooks to the transfer portal over the weekend, looks completely different from a year ago. McLeod joins a group that includes Vanderbilt graduate transfer Elijah McAllister, along with freshmen Keldric Faulk and Opelika High product Brenton Williams.