Auburn picks up commitment from 2022 quarterback Holden Geriner

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and the Tigers picked up what could be their future quarterback on Monday.

Holden Geriner, a class of 2022 quarterback from Savannah, Georgia, committed to Auburn over offers from 12 other schools, including LSU, Georgia and Michigan. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Geriner becomes the Tigers’ third commit in next year’s recruiting class and the first addition to that group since Harsin took over on Dec. 22.

Geriner is considered a three-star prospect per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the 45th overall player in the state of Georgia and the 29th overall pro-style quarterback for the class of 2022.

Geriner is fresh off a successful junior season at Benedictine Military School in Savannah. Per MaxPreps, Geriner completed 179 passes on 264 attempts for 2,770 yards with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions in 12 games. The Cadets posted a 9-3 record in 2020 and reached the Class AAAA semifinals.

Geriner’s addition comes as part of a busy few days for Harsin, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and the rest of the Tigers’ staff. Auburn added former Northwestern defensive end Eku Leota as a grad transfer on Saturday and picked up a commitment from three-star offensive tackle Colby Smith on Sunday.