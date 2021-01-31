Auburn picks up offensive line commit Colby Smith

Auburn picked up some strength on the offensive line Sunday night when North Carolina offensive tackle Colby Smith committed to join Bryan Harsin’s new staff at Auburn.

Smith lists himself at 6-foot-8 and 320 pounds.

He’s a class of 2021 prospect from Rockingham County High School in Wentworth, N.C., now expected to sign with the Tigers on Wednesday when the NCAA’s signing period for football opens.

“Once again I’d like to thank God for providing me with all of my blessings and of course I’d like to thank my family, friends and coaches to help me where I am today,” Smith posted on Twitter. “(I don’t know) what I would do without them, so for that I am beyond grateful!

“It has been a very rough month but I believe everything happens for a reason and this is where God has directed me in life,” he said. He was committed to Tennessee before the coaching change there. “So after some long hard thinking and praying I’m here to gladly announce that I will be committing to (Auburn)! Let’s get to work!”

Smith is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and as a three-star prospect by Rivals and ESPN.

