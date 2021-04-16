Auburn picks up transfer commitment from Mississippi State’s Xaria Wiggins

Auburn women’s basketball coach Johnnie Harris has picked up the first new piece to the puzzle.

Former Mississippi State guard Xaria Wiggins announced Friday that she’s committed to sign with Auburn, reuniting with Harris on the Plains.

Harris was an assistant at Mississippi State during Wiggins’ freshman and sophomore seasons in Starkville.

Wiggins this past season saw action in 11 games after missing the first part of the season due to injury.

She played a reserve role as a freshman on the team that won the 2019 SEC Tournament, then the next year saw he minutes and scoring bumped up. She scored at least eight points in eight games, scoring 13 against Georgia on her most productive scoring night of the season. She finished that season averaging 4.2 points per game.

After Vic Schaefer and Harris jumped to Texas before this past season, Wiggins stuck with the Bulldogs for another year before entering the transfer portal this offseason.

Wiggins’ transfer not only reunites her with Harris, but brings her back together with current Tigers standout Honesty Scott-Grayson, as well. The two played together for the Boo Williams AAU team on the Nike EYBL circuit.