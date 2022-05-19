Auburn pitcher Armstrong back at the right time for Auburn headed toward postseason

It had been 39 days since John Armstrong last took the mound when he trotted out of the left field bullpen at Plainsman Park on May 8.

Armstrong was coming in to face Arkansas shortstop Jalen Battles, who had bases loaded with one out, in the top of the sixth. After a sacrifice fly and striking out Zack Gregory looking, the reliever worked out of the jam in two batters, with a lone run scoring.

The Tigers would lose 7-4, but in 2⅔ innings, Armstrong didn’t allow a hit and struck out four of the eight batters he faced. He’s been scoreless since, too, recording 7⅔ frames since his weeks-long hiatus and he hasn’t allowed a run, earned or otherwise. He’s sat down 20 of the 23 batters he’s seen, and logged 10 of his 18 strikeouts this season.

In the nearly six weeks he didn’t see the mound, the reliever spent time refining his delivery and it has paid dividends.

“[He’s] really evolved,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said following Friday’s win against Alabama. “Was in the garage, changed a lot of things and was spot-on for two weeks.”

Prior to his past three outings, Armstrong logged six innings in nine games earlier this year. His last Southeastern Conference appearance was a three-run, two-hit relief outing against Ole Miss in which he didn’t record a strikeout or an out. He’d also allowed five walks in his last two innings before May 8.

The changes in the past few weeks haven’t been severe. In both the pitcher and his coach’s terms, it’s largely been about keeping his head straight.

“If you’re on the rubber as a pitcher and you’re right-handed and if you throw from a little lower slot, if your head goes to third base initially before it goes to the plate, now your energy flow is off,” Thompson said. “He was all over the place and scattered, and [now] he’s able to really center himself, set in and his head’s just directly working to the plate.

“It’s absolutely opened up all his stuff again, and yeah, it’s not a fluke.”

Armstrong feels more “controlled” now, he said, adding that “it’s a lot more simple. Just keeping my head still. That’s really it. Dominating the part of the zone, that’s what I’m supposed to do and it’s a lot easier to do that now.”

The reliever is coming into his own at a crucial time for the Tigers, as they start their final SEC regular-season series of the year against Kentucky on Thursday, needing to win the series to secure a top-four seed at the conference tournament in Hoover next week.

Armstrong is one of the several freshmen in Auburn’s bullpen, which has been highlighted this season by senior set-up man Carson Skipper and junior closer Blake Burkhalter, who leads the SEC in saves. Armstrong and freshmen Chase Allsup have been the two most consistent young arms in the Tigers’ pen.

The duo has recorded 31 total appearances, and have combined for a 1.93 earned run average, as well as 48 strikeouts.

“I think our pen’s really coming together this time of year,” reliever Tommy Sheehan said Saturday. “It’s leading up to the postseason, really couldn’t come at a better time.”

