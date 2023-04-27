What has seemed long-awaited is finally official: Auburn baseball will be without starting pitcher Joseph González for the remainder of the regular season, coach Butch Thompson said Thursday.

“It was the last 10%,” Thompson said. “It was kind of the exact carbon copy of ramping him up the first time, trying to get him ready, and then doing it a second time. So this will — I don't see how we can get back in the timeframe of the regular season. So we'll get Joseph back to the [doctors].”

González, who was Auburn’s ace starter during its run to the 2022 Men’s College World Series, only pitched once this season, logging five innings scoreless and a winning decision in a 6-1 victory against Indiana on Feb. 18.

In late March, Thompson said that González could miss “up to six weeks” as he dealt with a lingering shoulder injury. Thompson projected him to return around the first week of May, which would have put González on track to pitch against No. 1 LSU next weekend.

“It hurts,” Thompson said Thursday. “He feels like he's let teammates down. I thought he was pretty broken this weekend, not to go into too much, but these guys are human. And I think he knows what he means to the ballclub.

“The frustration of kind of working at this since opening day, it's been hard on him. The first time I think he was frustrated. The second time, I think he was kind of broken from a spirit standpoint. There's nothing more [that] I'd want to see (than) Joseph González get back, and get back to doing all the great work that, in part, makes out program better."