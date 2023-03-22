Joseph González, Auburn’s ace pitcher, could be out for up to six weeks as he continues to deal with a lingering shoulder injury, coach Butch Thompson said.

González, who last pitched on Feb. 18, had a consultation appointment with Dr. James Andrews Wednesday, according to Thompson.

“The positive news with Joseph is we don't think there's any surgery on the horizon or in his future for what he's experiencing now, but we think it's gonna cost us a few more weeks to try to get this last thing knocked out,” Thompson said.

Thompson said that, while the right-hander could miss up to six weeks, he anticipates his absence lasting “a few” more weeks at the least. That timeline puts González’s return between Auburn’s series against Texas A&M on the first weekend of April and its series against LSU on the first weekend of May.

The Puerto Rico native became the program’s standout starter last season, anchoring the final spot in the Tigers’ weekend rotation while maintaining a 3.22 ERA in 78⅓ innings pitched.

In González’s lone appearance this season, he threw five scoreless innings on 41 pitches and garnered a winning decision against Indiana. Prior to Auburn's series against Arkansas last weekend, Thompson said he anticipated González potentially starting the series finale, though he didn't announce him as a definite starter.