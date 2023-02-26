Auburn pitcher Joseph González won't make a start while the USC Trojans are in town, sidelined for the weekend with a lingering shoulder tightness, a team spokesperson confirmed.

Originally projected to start Saturday's contest against USC, González was scratched for Southern Union transfer Christian Herberholz. Chase Isbell was named the team's starter for the series finale.

González has made one start this season, going five scoreless innings against Indiana on Feb. 18 and getting the winning decision. He gave up two hits and no walks on 41 pitches.

The Puerto Rico native was also sidelined during Auburn's preseason practices, dealing with the same injury. He also dealt with shoulder tightness ahead of the team's 2022 season.

Now in his third season the Plains, González carved out a role as Auburn's Sunday starter during the 2022 season, making 14 starts for the Tigers.