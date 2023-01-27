 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU BASEBALL

Auburn pitcher Joseph Gonzalez sitting out start of spring practice

  • Updated
Auburn’s Joseph Gonzalez starts the game against Ole Miss in the College World Series on June 18 in Omaha, Neb.

 MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Auburn pitcher Joseph Gonzalez, who anchored the Tigers' starting rotation en route to last year's Men's College World Series appearance, won't pitch in the team's first spring practice Friday, coach Butch Thompson said.

"Joseph, he's like a diesel engine," Thompson said. "It's like, he's slow to get going in games, and he's sometimes slow to get going in January. We're kind of — (it's) same thing, some (scapula) stuff that we had happened last year. And I think you know what I think he means to our program."

Auburn catcher Nate LaRue previews the Tigers' spring practices Jan. 27.

A timeline was not given for Gonzalez's return.

The junior right-hander was the star of last year's pitching staff. He led all qualifying pitchers in ERA (3.22) and WHIP (1.25), while having the second-most innings pitched (78 ⅓) and a top-five team mark in strikeouts (54).

The Puerto Rico native also pitched for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team this summer, helping the squad to a bronze medal in the Haarlem Baseball Week in the Netherlands. He didn’t allow an earned run while striking out 13 batters and not issuing a walk in 11 ⅔ innings during training camp and international competition.

"The diesel engine, we're gonna treat it like that and give him a little more time," Thompson said, "but we're not really spooked by him."

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

