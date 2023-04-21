Auburn's González 'feeling better,' progressing ahead of schedule

Auburn baseball's ace pitcher Joseph González is “feeling better, and being progressed ahead of time,” coach Butch Thompson said Thursday.

“He'll start with throwing to a mitt today, and I could see him back as early as next week,” Thompson said. “If it's not next week, it could be the following week, so it may be more positive than I thought to this point.”

Should González return next week, he’d be available for Auburn’s series at No. 6 South Carolina. If he returns a week later, it’d be against No. 1 LSU.

In late March, Thompson said González could miss “up to six weeks” as he continued dealing with a shoulder soreness that had bothered him since before the season’s start.

“He's reported feeling better than he has in a long time, so that's good,” Thompson said. “We're just taking it a day at a time but he's got to start seeing the mitt. ... We all know the potential Joseph could give us being back.”

In González’s lone appearance this season, he threw 5.0 scoreless innings on 41 pitches and garnered a winning decision against Indiana. Prior to Auburn’s series against Arkansas, Thompson said he anticipated González potentially starting the series finale, though he didn’t announce him as a definite starter.

The Puerto Rico native became the program’s standout starter last season, anchoring the final spot in the Tigers’ weekend rotation while maintaining a 3.22 ERA in 78⅓ innings pitched.