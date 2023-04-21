This weekend’s series against Mississippi State marks the halfway point of Southeastern Conference play for Auburn baseball, and as such, coach Butch Thompson said Thursday it’s as good a time as any to think in terms of a reset.
“We’ve got to play better, I think is the deal,” Thompson said. “We’ve got to make up some ground and we’ve got to start winning some ball games within the conference.”
A metaphorical slate-wiping for Auburn is sorely needed. The Tigers have struggled to a 3-7 record in their past 10 games. A battle for fifth place in the SEC West is on the line against the Bulldogs, starting at 6 p.m. CST Friday at Plainsman Park, and Auburn needs a refresh, especially so on the mound.
This year’s staff was tasked with a tall order before the season began, replacing the bulk of last season’s production on the mound with incoming freshmen and transfers. That order only became taller when ace pitcher Joseph González got sidelined early in the year with a shoulder injury.
People are also reading…
In González’s absence, Auburn’s arms have struggled to stay afloat. As a unit, they’ve posted SEC lows in opponent batting average (.284), opponent hits (362), opponent doubles (76), earned runs (230) and ERA (6.41).
“I think we’ve stayed together as a staff the best you can when you’re struggling, and we’ve had a lot of talks, but I think we’re really starting to turn it around,” Auburn pitcher Parker Carlson said. “I hope this weekend is more of that.”
Carlson has been one of few bright spots on Auburn’s staff this year. After giving up two runs in his first three appearances, Carlson has given up the same amount in his following 10. Nine of his 13 have been scoreless, including a 11⁄3 inning spot against Samford on Tuesday.
That 13-3 run-rule win saw the Tigers throw five arms, including Carlson. Along with reliever John Armstrong, Auburn threw three freshman arms into the mix, with Zach Crotchfelt getting the start, and Hayden Murphy and Drew Nelson making relief appearances.
The freshman trio combined for 6.0 innings, with Crotchfelt and Nelson pitching a combined 2⅔ scoreless, and Murphy throwing a season-high 3⅓ while notching his first career winning decision.
For Thompson, what stood out most was how his young pitchers responded to adversity. He noted Nelson’s one hit in particular, a double that was given up in a 10-pitch at-bat.
“I just think the best teacher is him continuing to be in that situation,” Thompson said. “He’s going to learn how to unlock and break open that at-bat and win those battles, and I think the best way we can do it, it’s not just in here meeting and all that. I think Crotchfelt, Murphy and Nelson’s at the stage where they’re going to keep drawing closer and finish us off and get us where they need to, to really help us in a big way.
“I think they’re learning on the job, and you know, we have to be OK with that, because that’s kind of where we’re at.”