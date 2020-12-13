Auburn players, alums react to Gus Malzahn’s firing

Even after leaving Auburn, former linebacker Deshaun Davis still isn’t afraid to speak up. That was the case once again Sunday.
Davis was just one of several former and current Tigers to react to the news that Gus Malzahn had been fired as head coach after eight seasons at the helm of the program. Davis built a reputation of sharing his mind during his time in a Tigers uniform, and he did that again on social media in the aftermath of his alma mater moving on from his head coach.
“I’ll keep my response to a minimum when I say this. But, Gus is actually a GOOD coach,” Davis wrote on social media. “Of course he has his ways but I’ve PERSONALLY seen him look in the mirror and make adjustments. It wasn’t ALL him. You will see that in the near future. Best of luck to him & forever WDE.”
Davis was one of several Tigers who shared their thoughts after Malzahn’s tenure at Auburn officially came to an end. Some of the players had a lot to share; others seemed almost speechless.
Auburn walk-on running back Payton Anderson wowed in Jordan-Hare Stadium as a star at Fyffe High School in the 2018 Super 7 high school football championship series. Days later, Malzahn offered him a walk-on opportunity with the Tigers that went viral on social media.
Now, with Malzahn gone, Anderson was sure to pay tribute to the coach who brought him to the Plains.
“Thank you for all you did here at Auburn. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to do what I love, we are all gonna miss you Coach,” Anderson wrote. “It hurts bad to see you leave us, but we appreciate everything you’ve done! #WarEagle”
It could be argued no Auburn player went through more in the 2020 season than senior linebacker K.J. Britt.
Britt played through injuries through the Tigers’ first two games before undergoing thumb surgery following the Georgia game. He worked to return to the field the rest of the fall but ultimately was not cleared before he announced Thursday he was turning his focus toward the Senior Bowl and the 2021 NFL Draft.
Britt vented his frustrations concerning Malzahn’s firing.
“In 2020, l found out something most of these coaches don’t care about their players, just the money,” Britt wrote. “Find another college coach to care about their players as much as @CoachGusMalzahn did for us and ill (sic) be a fan. Its (sic) bigger than a record, its (sic) more in a locker-room than a record.”
Anderson and Britt were far from the only Tigers to speak out on social media in support of Malzahn.
Auburn safety Smoke Monday shared his thoughts, explaining the news hurt him and crediting Malzahn for giving him the chance to play Division I football and teaching him a great deal about life. Cornerback Jaylin Simpson also expressed disbelief in the news before thanking Malzahn for believing in him and giving him a chance to be a Tiger. Offensive lineman Tate Johnson expressed how grateful he was for the opportunity Malzahn gave him and said it was a blessing to play for a head coach with such high character.
Other players couldn’t seem to find the words. Linebacker Owen Pappoe posted an emoji of a face palm; running back Mark-Antony Richards went with a heart-breaking emoji.
Sunday’s news came as a shock to an Auburn program just a few hours removed from the end of a bizarre regular season. Auburn offensive lineman Kam Stutts seemed to wrap up the situation succinctly when he responded to the news.
“And after everything we went through this year...,” Stutts wrote.
