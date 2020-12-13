Auburn players, alums react to Gus Malzahn’s firing

“Thank you for all you did here at Auburn. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to do what I love, we are all gonna miss you Coach,” Anderson wrote. “It hurts bad to see you leave us, but we appreciate everything you’ve done! #WarEagle”

It could be argued no Auburn player went through more in the 2020 season than senior linebacker K.J. Britt.

Britt played through injuries through the Tigers’ first two games before undergoing thumb surgery following the Georgia game. He worked to return to the field the rest of the fall but ultimately was not cleared before he announced Thursday he was turning his focus toward the Senior Bowl and the 2021 NFL Draft.

Britt vented his frustrations concerning Malzahn’s firing.

“In 2020, l found out something most of these coaches don’t care about their players, just the money,” Britt wrote. “Find another college coach to care about their players as much as @CoachGusMalzahn did for us and ill (sic) be a fan. Its (sic) bigger than a record, its (sic) more in a locker-room than a record.”

Anderson and Britt were far from the only Tigers to speak out on social media in support of Malzahn.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}