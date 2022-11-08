Auburn players discuss Bryan Harsin's firing, share his parting words

Owen Pappoe was heading to his car to grab Momma Goldberg’s for lunch. Jaylin Simpson was training. Derick Hall was golfing with teammates.

All three, and the rest of the Auburn football team, were going about their days Monday. When the news broke to the world, it broke to them, too. Auburn was making a change of leadership in its football program, firing Bryan Harsin.

Speaking to the media Saturday, for the first time since its loss to Arkansas on Oct. 29, multiple Tigers detailed where they were and how they find out Harsin had been fired. All of them shared a similar message.

“Coach Harsin addressed the team and just thanked us for all that we’ve done for him,” Hall said. “He really enjoyed his time here. You’ve gotta respect it. The way he handled it was first-class, and we wish him nothing but the best. But we have to move forward.”

Hall, who was golfing with Luke Deal, Brandon Frazier and Reed Hughes, had to leave the course mid-round to make Harsin’s final team meeting. The group found out through Twitter, he said.

“It was so quick,” quarterback Robby Ashford, who also found out on social media, said. “It was hard. But at the end of the day, it’s a business and you hate to see it happen, but we’re just players, so we can’t make the decisions. It was sad, but he wished nothing but the best and he let us know he’d be fine and that we’d be good, too.”

Pappoe had just finished watching film and was heading to his car to grab lunch. Linebacker Sammy Cohen asked him if he was OK.

“I’m like, ‘What are you talking about, bro?’” Pappoe said.

“You didn’t hear?” Cohen asked him. “Look on Twitter.”

“Bryan Harsin” was a trending topic on Pappoe’s timeline.

“I know he would’ve wanted us to know first before it got out there,” Pappoe said, “but it sucks hearing it like that.”

Defensive end Colby Wooden expressed similar sentiments as his teammates. It was a hard week filled with ups and downs, he said, but his words were optimistic.

“I feel like there was a new energy,” Wooden said. “I feel like (Coach Cadillac Williams), being an Auburn man, he gets where we’re at and gets where we’ve been and where we’re trying to go. I don’t know, in a strange way, it’s like a new motivation.

“It’s a new breath into us, and you can see on the field. Yeah, so we’ve just got to take that next step to just win. But I love how we fought today.”