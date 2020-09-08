Auburn players excited to mesh with Morris at fall camp

Chad Morris looked like a natural fit back out there on the sidelines.

Morris clapped his hands, barked coaching, celebrated touchdowns and surely smiled behind his face mask during Auburn football’s scrimmage in Jordan-Hare Stadium last Saturday — now standing less than three weeks away from his debut as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator in the same stadium.

It won’t be full up to capacity like Morris might have expected when he first signed on with Auburn last December. Really, nothing’s gone exactly as planned for Morris in the last few years. Even without the virus, the fact that he’s here and he’s back as an assistant in coaching isn’t something he would have predicted just a few seasons ago.

But out on the field, the man who has gone from rising star to down-on-his-luck now simply seems like a football coach again, in videos released by Auburn from the team’s closed practices in the bubble, and the Auburn players are plenty glad to have him at work.

“Let’s go do this, man,” Morris says, excitedly smacking a player’s helmet in a video Auburn posted to social media. “Let’s go have some fun today.”