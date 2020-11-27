Auburn players look to add another chapter to Iron Bowl rivalry

Few people can speak to what the Iron Bowl rivalry is all about quite like Auburn quarterback Bo Nix.
Nix was born into the rivalry. The son of former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix, the younger Nix spent his childhood cheering on the Tigers when they beat the Crimson Tide — which, thanks to his age, was quite a bit back then — then had to deal with the repercussions when they lost.
Nix added his own account to the rivalry last November, when he helped the Tigers pull off a 48-45 upset in his first face-off with the Crimson Tide.
Nix needed no explanation about the Iron Bowl rivalry when he arrived on the Plains last year as a true freshman. No, Nix had seen the rivalry up close his entire life.
“You play as hard as you’ve played in a game in your entire life just because of how much it means. There are a lot of kids going to school on Monday who are going to have to put up with a lot of crap whichever way it goes,” Nix said. “Most people don’t understand that. There are a lot of people who do come in from out of state just to play football at Auburn or Alabama and just come into the program and [learn] what it means. But then when they get tossed in the rivalry, kind of their eyes are opened and they see what it’s all about.
“Yeah, it’s definitely a huge rivalry. It’s the biggest in college football and probably one of the biggest in sports, period. Obviously, you just got to play extremely hard and refuse to lose.”
While 2020 has led to numerous changes across sports, one of the things this year spared was a chance for Auburn and Alabama to face off. The rivalry has truly been a back and forth one in recent years, and the objective for the Tigers is to pull off yet another upset win over Alabama.
“Well, I mean, I think that's one of the reasons you come to Auburn is to play in the Iron Bowl. And, you know, our guys, they get extremely excited about this game,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “This is a game that we think about 365 days a year, so that's really the simplest way to put it.”
Malzahn’s Tigers have done their part of late to keep up in the rivalry, as Auburn has won two of its last three games against Alabama. For Malzahn, the recurring theme in the three Iron Bowl victories he’s been a part of as head coach are simple: his players have made crucial plays in the fourth quarter in crunch time.
Auburn safety Jamien Sherwood has gotten a feel for the rivalry after playing against the Crimson Tide the last two seasons. For Sherwood, the thought of the Iron Bowl brings with it the mindset of having to play big and for all 11 men on the field to be physical.
The Tigers enter Saturday’s game as significant underdogs to a Crimson Tide team that has the inside track to the College Football Playoff. While Sherwood and his teammates have no interest in the odds, he explained having the mentality of being overlooked could play in Auburn’s favor.
“I would say I like [being an underdog]. It just gives us an extra boost,” Sherwood said. “It’s another reason why we should go even harder, but I don’t think we get too into rankings and stuff like that, outside opinions. We just worry about us and focus on what we need to do. At the end of the day, we know what we need to get done and we know how to do it. So we just focus on ourselves.”
Nix rattled off a number of Iron Bowls he enjoyed as a fan, including “Fear the Thumb” — the 2007 game that marked the sixth straight time Auburn beat Alabama — along with “The Camback” in 2010 and “The Kick Six” three years later. He was also sure to mention last year’s game, his first as starting quarterback when he said no one gave the Tigers a chance.
The Iron Bowl has been a cherished part of Nix’s sports fandom from about as far back as he could remember. Last year Nix was able to add a hard-fought Auburn victory to the history books, and he’s eager to do it for the second time Saturday.
“Like I said before, it’s a great rivalry. It’s fun to be a part of,” Nix said. “It’s fun to be a fan in the stands, it’s fun to be a player on the field, it’s fun at home watching it on the TV. Really, wherever you are, whatever you’re doing, it’s a game you must watch and we’re really looking forward to it.”
