Auburn players look to add another chapter to Iron Bowl rivalry

Few people can speak to what the Iron Bowl rivalry is all about quite like Auburn quarterback Bo Nix.

Nix was born into the rivalry. The son of former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix, the younger Nix spent his childhood cheering on the Tigers when they beat the Crimson Tide — which, thanks to his age, was quite a bit back then — then had to deal with the repercussions when they lost.

Nix added his own account to the rivalry last November, when he helped the Tigers pull off a 48-45 upset in his first face-off with the Crimson Tide.

Nix needed no explanation about the Iron Bowl rivalry when he arrived on the Plains last year as a true freshman. No, Nix had seen the rivalry up close his entire life.

“You play as hard as you’ve played in a game in your entire life just because of how much it means. There are a lot of kids going to school on Monday who are going to have to put up with a lot of crap whichever way it goes,” Nix said. “Most people don’t understand that. There are a lot of people who do come in from out of state just to play football at Auburn or Alabama and just come into the program and [learn] what it means. But then when they get tossed in the rivalry, kind of their eyes are opened and they see what it’s all about.