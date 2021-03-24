Auburn players optimistic about Derek Mason’s vision for defense

“Coach Mason, he's a great guy. We love the system that he's bringing in for us,” Pappoe said. “Me and Zakoby, we're champing at the bit right now. We haven't even gotten in pads yet, and the run fits that we see right now — I'm just going to say it, it's gonna be something crazy this year. I really like it a lot, man. The opportunity for us to make a lot of plays is going to be there.”

While Mason’s scheme may have his complexities, he used Monday as a chance to break down his thought process succinctly.

Mason explained his mindset this spring with the Tigers is to simply put his players in the best position to find success. He explained Auburn has players with considerably different strengths, and the early part of spring practice has allowed Mason to find out who does what well.

Mason’s thinking right now is that his defenders don’t have to play perfectly early on; it’s more about being fast and physical as they learn the different aspects of his scheme.