 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn players sign with NFL teams as undrafted free agents

  • Updated
  • 0
Georgia State University v Auburn September 25, 2021 (copy)

Auburn safety Smoke Monday (21) reacts after returning an interception for a touchdown against Georgia State last September at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

 Greg McWilliams, For the O-A News

Multiple former Auburn Tigers have signed as undrafted free agents, according to multiple reports.

Smoke Monday is heading to the NFC South, as he signed as a UDFA with the New Orleans Saints, according to multiple reports.

According to a report from Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Monday received $120,000 guaranteed to signed with the Saints.

Monday spent four seasons on the Plains, playing in 50 games and logging 172 tackles. He also recorded 17 tackles for loss, 13 pass breakups, six sacks and five interceptions, as well as three defensive touchdowns. The safety was on of Auburn's three NFL Combine invitees, alongside second-round selection Roger McCreary and linebacker Zakoby McClain.

People are also reading…

McClain, who led the SEC in tackles in 2020, signed a deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The linebacker recorded 268 career tackles, 19 tackles for loss and nine pass breakups.

Linebacker Chandler Wooten is also heading to the NFC, according to multiple reports, as he signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals. Wooten logged 43 games in four seasons with Auburn, and logged 140 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and five pass breakups.

TD Moultry is the lone lineman from Auburn 2021 roster to sign a UDFA deal, as his agency tweeted he'll be joining the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 46 games, Moultry had 12 career tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

Offensive lineman Brodarius Hamm received an invitation to the Baltimore Ravens mini-camp tryout, according to a report from Bennett Durando of the Montgomery Advertiser. Hamm played tackle for the Tigers, and appeared in 26 games during his Auburn career.

Receiver Demetris Robertson signed with Seattle, also according to Durando. Robertson had 37 receptions for 489 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.

A familiar name, former Auburn defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant also inked a deal with the Dallas Cowboys. Bryant played for the Tigers for four seasons, and recorded 56 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He transferred to Central Florida as a graduate transfer following the 2020 season.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert