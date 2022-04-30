Auburn players sign with NFL teams as undrafted free agents

Multiple former Auburn Tigers have signed as undrafted free agents, according to multiple reports.

Smoke Monday is heading to the NFC South, as he signed as a UDFA with the New Orleans Saints, according to multiple reports.

Former Auburn safety Smoke Monday is signing with the #Saints, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

According to a report from Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Monday received $120,000 guaranteed to signed with the Saints.

Monday spent four seasons on the Plains, playing in 50 games and logging 172 tackles. He also recorded 17 tackles for loss, 13 pass breakups, six sacks and five interceptions, as well as three defensive touchdowns. The safety was on of Auburn's three NFL Combine invitees, alongside second-round selection Roger McCreary and linebacker Zakoby McClain.

McClain, who led the SEC in tackles in 2020, signed a deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The linebacker recorded 268 career tackles, 19 tackles for loss and nine pass breakups.

#LFG🗣 Gods plan been a underdog my whole life built this Imma always believe in me!!!! #LLG5 https://t.co/i6bVjBf1in — Zakoby McClain (@RicochetRabbit) April 30, 2022

Linebacker Chandler Wooten is also heading to the NFC, according to multiple reports, as he signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals. Wooten logged 43 games in four seasons with Auburn, and logged 140 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and five pass breakups.

My dawg @ItsMeWootang to Arizona LFG #BirdGang ordering jersey ASAP! — Trovon Reed (@TrovonReed) April 30, 2022

TD Moultry is the lone lineman from Auburn 2021 roster to sign a UDFA deal, as his agency tweeted he'll be joining the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 46 games, Moultry had 12 career tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

Offensive lineman Brodarius Hamm received an invitation to the Baltimore Ravens mini-camp tryout, according to a report from Bennett Durando of the Montgomery Advertiser. Hamm played tackle for the Tigers, and appeared in 26 games during his Auburn career.

Auburn offensive lineman Brodarious Hamm is headed to Baltimore for a mini camp tryout with the Ravens, I'm told.https://t.co/i5AZ34s7u2 — Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) May 1, 2022

Receiver Demetris Robertson signed with Seattle, also according to Durando. Robertson had 37 receptions for 489 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.

A familiar name, former Auburn defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant also inked a deal with the Dallas Cowboys. Bryant played for the Tigers for four seasons, and recorded 56 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He transferred to Central Florida as a graduate transfer following the 2020 season.

Former UCF edge Big Kat Bryant is signing with the #Cowboys, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.