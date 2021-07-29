Auburn point guard Sharife Cooper selected by the Atlanta Hawks in 2021 NBA Draft

Former Auburn standout point guard Sharife Cooper is an Atlanta Hawk.

The Hawks selected Cooper with the 48th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night. Cooper heads to Atlanta after a highly-anticipated freshman season with the Tigers.

Cooper posted a team-high 20.2 points per game and a .391 field-goal percentage while also contributing 97 assists and 51 rebounds during the 2020-21 season. He also scored or assisted on 471 of Auburn’s 996 points – 47.2 percent of the points – when he was in the lineup.

Cooper was one of three freshmen in the nation with five games of 25 or more points at the end of the regular season, and he was responsible for three of the four points-assists double-doubles by a freshman in program history dating back to when assists became an official NCAA statistic prior to the 1983-84 season.

“His character and his hard work clearly shined through his lone season with us. After missing 72 days of practice, he started his first game against Alabama and put up 26 points and nine assists to help us take the would-be SEC champions down to the wire,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “He is a once-in-a-generation point guard who has an uncanny ability to score and help others score. I’m proud of him, and he’ll always be an Auburn Tiger.”