Auburn power forward JT Thor chosen by the Charlotte Hornets in 2021 NBA Draft

Former Auburn point forward JT Thor is headed to Charlotte.
The Charlotte Hornets selected Thor with the 37th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night. Thor heads to the NBA after a strong freshman season with the Tigers.
Thor played at Auburn for one season in 2020-21, flashing his potential and starting all 27 of the games he played in during the season. He scored 9.4 points per game and averaged five rebounds per game.
Auburn ➡️ Charlotte@thorrjt is going to the @hornets!#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/CowVuYKrrN— Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) July 30, 2021
Thor flashed his potential throughout his lone season with the Tigers, especially in Auburn’s game with Kentucky on Feb. 13. Thor posted 24 points and nine rebounds against the Wildcats, becoming the only freshman in the last decade to have that stat line in a road game at Rupp Arena.
“JT shows you the difference. That’s why he’s one of my best pro prospects, NBA prospect, because he has the ability to elevate his game,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said after the game. “He was obviously excited about playing Kentucky, led us in rebounding with nine. Obviously, he shot the ball great, made free throws. You have 24 and nine as a freshman in Rupp? That’s pretty good. Got a great future—and a pretty good player right now, I’ll tell you.”
Thor ended the season as one of only five freshmen in the country with at least 250 points, 100 rebounds and 30 blocks during the 2020-21 season.
“With the transition from high school to college, you can’t take no plays off, Thor said after Auburn’s game against Florida on Feb. 23. “You’ve got to be alert and sharp every possession. Every possession really matters. By next year, I’ll say getting my body more tone, more bigger [is important]. Just being physically ready for the frontcourt. Just keep developing, developing my skills and keep improving overall.”
Thor declared for the draft in March, and several months went by before he announced his intentions to stay in the pool in early June. Pearl has been adamant on social media that Thor could be as steal given his ability and his youth — Thor is one of the youngest prospects in this year’s draft.
Thor now joins a Hornets squad that won 33 games during the 2020-21 season.