Auburn powers past Alabama State for Harris’ first regular-season win
AU Women's Basketball

Auburn powers past Alabama State for Harris’ first regular-season win

wbb02.jpg

Aicha Coulibaly, left, and Annie Hughes clap after a made free throw after technical foul during the team's game against Alabama State on Nov. 16 in Auburn Arena.

 Justin Lee/

Auburn started fast, finished strong, and picked up Johnnie Harris’ first official win with a 74-45 victory over Alabama State on Tuesday in Auburn Arena.

Honesty Scott-Grayson recorded a double-double for the Tigers with 20 points and 10 rebounds. She scored nine in the first quarter as Auburn jumped out to a 19-5 lead by the end of the first frame.

Kyae’ White scored another 15 points with seven rebounds.

The Tigers outscored the Hornets 24-7 in the fourth quarter to put the game away down the stretch.

Alabama State scored the first basket, but after Auburn took the lead two minutes in, the Tigers never trailed.

Alabama State did outscore Auburn in the second quarter and cut a 14-point lead at the end of the first quarter down to a 10-point margin at 35-25 by the half. It was a closely contested third quarter, too, but Xaria Wiggins scored at the quarter buzzer to make it 50-38 and nudge the lead up to 12.

In the fourth, the Tigers pulled away. Jala Jordan hit two 3-pointers in the fourth. Scott-Grayson pulled down her 10th rebound to get her double-double with 12 seconds left in the game, then hit her two free throws after she was fouled on the put-back attempt to give the game its final score.

It was Auburn’s most complete performance in the regular season and best since the preseason exhibition against Miles College. The win moves Auburn to 1-2, and bounces the Tigers into the win column after losses to Georgia Southern and Old Dominion.

