Auburn practice report: Tigers hold open practice with season opener one week away

How they did

The coaching staff put the players in various game-like situations Saturday and saw varying results from both sides of the ball.

The fifth period of practice focused on the red zone and challenged the offense to a 3rd-and-8 on the opponent’s 16-yard line. Nix threw outside toward the end zone and receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson, but it seemed as if Johnson was late spotting the ball and it fell incomplete. Kicker Anders Carlson then hit a 28-yard field goal to end the possession.

The second-team faced the same setup, and quarterback TJ Finley found Shivers for a short gain. Kicker Ben Patton ended that drive with a 30-yard field goal.

Later on, the Auburn offenses faced operating out of their own red zone. Nix made a good throw to Ja’Varrius Johnson to move the chains on what was a 3rd-and-7 setup.

Auburn’s final periods saw the offense challenged to simply sustain drives against the defense, and a few players on both sides stood out.

Hunter stepped in and showed in part why he’s gotten so much praise this offseason courtesy a decisive cut to the middle that led to a decent gain. The true freshman wasn’t without fault, however, as he fumbled earlier in the drill.