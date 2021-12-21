Auburn prepares for high-scoring Murray State

It’s always an adventure with Murray State.
The first time around, Murray State led in the final five minutes before a late Auburn comeback. The second time, the Tigers ran into Ja Morant in his college prime, and he hung 25 points.
Now this time, Murray State enters sixth in the nation in scoring and fourth in field goal percentage.
“I don’t know that I’ll play Murray State again,” Bruce Pearl laughed.
Yes, it’ll be another challenge for Pearl and his Auburn men’s basketball team Wednesday, when the Tigers complete a three-game contract with Murray State at 5 p.m. in Auburn Arena.
It was in December 2017 that the series started, with Jared Harper leading a 81-77 comeback win for Auburn on the road. In December 2018, Morant came to Auburn just months before getting picked second overall in the NBA Draft, and Auburn escaped 93-88.
Auburn will try to get past the Racers again Wednesday, but Pearl seems to expect every bit of the fight he’s gotten out of Murray State in the other meetings.
“They’re really good,” Pearl said simply. He pointed to standout point guard Justice Hill and Tevin Brown from Fairhope — a player Pearl said Auburn’s staff looked at and liked a lot out on the recruiting trail years ago.
“He’s just developed and just gotten great,” Pearl said of Brown. “He’s one of the best shooters in all of college basketball and they do a great job of getting him open and getting him looks and he delivers.”
Brown is 12th nationally in 3-pointers made this season with 40.
With Brown as a weapon, Murray State has one of the country’s most prolific offenses early this season — averaging 86 points per game and is hitting 51.66-percent of its shots from the floor.
Murray State is 10-1 with its only loss coming to East Tennessee and its best win coming at Memphis — a famously talented team with touted recruits which has struggled at times this season but has also beaten an Alabama team ranked in the top 10.
It’s Auburn’s last non-conference game before SEC play begins, but it’s hardly a tune-up. Instead, Pearl says it’s more of a preview of what’s to come.
Pearl pointed to how Murray State is ranked 41 in the NET and, by comparison, Kentucky isn’t ranked that much higher at 31.
“People think, well, if we’re ready to play and take this opponent seriously, we’ll be fine. That’s not true,” Pearl said. “If you take Kentucky, and you take them seriously, and you’re ready to play, that’s fine, but you better play really well or you’re not going to beat Kentucky. We better play really well or we’re not going to beat Murray State.
“We need to continue to improve on both ends of the floor. We’ve got some weaknesses on both ends that remain, that continue, and we just need to get better in a hurry if we’re going to beat the people that we’ve got left on our schedule.”
The game between Auburn (10-1) and Murray State (10-1) is set to air on SEC Network.
After Murray State, Auburn opens its SEC schedule on Dec. 29 against LSU.