Auburn prepares for high-scoring Murray State

“He’s just developed and just gotten great,” Pearl said of Brown. “He’s one of the best shooters in all of college basketball and they do a great job of getting him open and getting him looks and he delivers.”

Brown is 12th nationally in 3-pointers made this season with 40.

With Brown as a weapon, Murray State has one of the country’s most prolific offenses early this season — averaging 86 points per game and is hitting 51.66-percent of its shots from the floor.

Murray State is 10-1 with its only loss coming to East Tennessee and its best win coming at Memphis — a famously talented team with touted recruits which has struggled at times this season but has also beaten an Alabama team ranked in the top 10.

It’s Auburn’s last non-conference game before SEC play begins, but it’s hardly a tune-up. Instead, Pearl says it’s more of a preview of what’s to come.

Pearl pointed to how Murray State is ranked 41 in the NET and, by comparison, Kentucky isn’t ranked that much higher at 31.