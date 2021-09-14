Auburn prepping for loud environment in lead-up to Penn State showdown

For the first time in nearly two years, the Auburn Tigers are getting set to play in front of a packed road crowd.

Auburn’s trip to Penn State will put the Tigers in front of a crowd of roughly 106,572 people who will try to maximize the Nittany Lions’ first White Out game since they hosted Michigan in October 2019.

Although there will be a smattering of Auburn fans among the Penn State faithful, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin explained the team is doing what it can to prepare for what for some players will be the loudest environment they’ve ever experienced.

“It's interesting because you get on a new staff [and] everybody's done things differently. And so, I've actually kind of enjoyed hearing of the different ways that people have prepared for the noise,” Harsin said Monday. “We have a speaker system and all that. I don't think that we're going to get it exactly the way it's going to be on game night, but we'll crank the music up or the sound and the crowd noise, the music, whatever it is that we have to use to make it very loud.”

One of the big areas of focus for Auburn as far as the crowd noise will come on the offensive line, where communication and understanding everyone’s responsibilities will be crucial.