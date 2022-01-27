Auburn proactively pursuing contract extension for Bruce Pearl

Auburn is proactively pursuing a contract extension for men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl, and there is comfort in the athletics department that Auburn will be able to offer an extension that will allow him to finish his career with the Tigers, the Opelika-Auburn News learned Thursday as talk swirled linking Pearl to the newly open Louisville job.

Pearl’s Auburn team has soared to a No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25, winning 16 straight games in a streak highlighted by a thrilling win over Kentucky last Saturday. A report at WLKY in Kentucky indicated Tuesday night that there was interest from Pearl in the Louisville opening after Louisville this week parted ways with coach Chris Mack, and ESPN’s Jay Williams asked Pearl directly about Louisville during a podcast appearance released Thursday morning.

Inside the Auburn athletics complex, though, talks about program support have been ongoing and the feeling is that they’re in a comfortable place. Auburn is preparing to offer a contract to Pearl which demonstrates that Auburn wants him to finish his career on the Plains.