Karlos Dansby carved out an All-American tenure in three seasons on the Plains before completing a decade-plus in the National Football League.

Now, Dansby’s time as a Tiger will be immortalized in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, as he’s one of eight who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on May 13 in Birmingham.

Born in Birmingham and a product of Woodlawn High School, Dansby’s Auburn career began in 2001, when he joined the program as a wide receiver. He eventually shifted to safety, and then to linebacker in his final season.

That year, he earned All-American and All-Southeastern Conference honors 84 tackles, 13.0 tackles for losses, 5.5 sacks, six pass deflections and four forced fumbles. That also followed an All-SEC 2002, in which he had 76 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, three interceptions, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles and fumble recoveries each.

Dansby parlayed his Auburn tenure, into a 14-season NFL career, which started with the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted him No. 33 overall in 2004. He spent his first five seasons in Phoenix, and was named to the Pro Football Writers Association’s All-Rookie team in 2004.

While Dansby had three separate stints with the Cardinals, he also spent time with the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

This will be the 66th former Tiger to be inducted into the ASHOF, and it continues a streak a four-straight years in which Auburn has had an inductee.

The eight-man 2023 class also includes Karen Mayson Bahnsen, Roman Harper, Larry Kenon, Theo Ratliff, Jackie Sherrill, Gerald Wallace and Roddy White.