BERKELEY, Calif. — By the end of the night, any questions about this year’s Auburn football team were seemingly flipped on their head.

Its defense was far from dominant in Week 1, but it was the best thing Auburn had going for it. An offense that ran at will the week prior looked confused at worst and impotent at best. The only thing that felt certain was nothing was really figured out, except for one thing: the Tigers, for the time being, stayed in the win column.

Auburn was able to head across the country and, despite some sizable miscues and ugly play, emerge victorious with a 14-10 win against Cal on Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. It gave the program its first-ever win in four tries on Pacific Time.

“I don't think we could have played any uglier or sloppier on offense,” Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said. “I'm really proud of our defense and the plan that [defensive coordinator Ron Roberts] and his staff had — and the effort that they gave with their backs against the wall, it seemed like, time and time again.”

It was the defense’s performance through four quarters that kept the Tigers in it, but arguably the biggest play of the evening came on Auburn’s final scoring drive. A 10-play, 69-yard push with fewer than five minutes remaining ended in a touchdown pass from Payton Thorne to tight end Rivaldo Fairweather.

The FIU transfer’s touchdown grab came on a contested jump ball in the back corner of the end zone to erase a 10-7 deficit for the Tigers. Almost all of Fairweather’s production came on that drive, with a 28-yard reception on third-and-17 to push Auburn into Cal territory. In all, Fairweather had three receptions for 39, as well as a 17-yard catch that was wiped for a penalty.

“We just kept our head down and just kept going,” Fairweather said. “No matter all the mistakes we made, we just knew we still was going to win the game, man. We kept playing hard, playing the next play like our coaches always tell us to do and we just had to execute it, man.”

Of all the questions coming into the contest, the biggest was how the Tigers would contain a Cal offense that ran at will in its season-opener. The answer was that it’d do so with ease, as the Golden Bears finished the evening with 113 rush yards and 2.8 yards per carry.

Cal ran 15 drives in all but only scored twice, finding the end zone once following an eight-touchdown performance the week prior. The Golden Bears also began four drives in Auburn’s territory and didn’t score on any of them.

“There's no quit in us,” Freeze said. “At least, I didn't hear anybody griping and complaining, poor-mouthing. Defense was constantly, 'Coach, we got you. We got you. We'll get you another stop.' That's what it takes to be a really good football team. We're a long way from being a great football team — compared to some elite — but we found a way to win, and we can grow from that.”

Linebacker Eugene Asante was at the heart of Auburn’s defensive efforts with a team-high 12 tackles while recording one of the Tigers’ two sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss. He’s now logged 18 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks through two games.

Safety Donovan Kaufman, who exited in the second half with an injury, recorded a takeaway for the second-consecutive week — one of three for the Tigers against Cal — with a forced fumble in the first quarter that led to Auburn’s first points of the evening.

Beyond its final scoring drive, the Auburn offense wasn’t able to move more than 26 yards when it was in possession at any other point. Its only other score, which followed Kaufman’s takeaway, came on a drive that started at Cal’s 17-yard line.

Auburn was ultimately out-gained, with the Golden Bears totaling 273 yards to the Tigers’ 230. Payton Thorne went 9 of 14 through the air with 94 yards, and Jarquez Hunter was Auburn’s leading rusher, with 53 yards. He and Damari Alston combined for 104, and each averaged more than 4.5 yards per carry.

“I'm proud of our kids and staff and the effort and resilience that they showed to win a tough road game,” Freeze said. “When you think about everything that goes into this game, and the time we played it — let's see, at home right now it's 1:03 (a.m.). Is that right? That's way past my bedtime, way past it. But man, it's going to be exciting to watch the film and know we can improve so much, particularly offensively.”