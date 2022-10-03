Auburn QB updates: Harsin confirms Calzada surgery, Trey Lindsey on scholarship

Bryan Harsin announced the loss of a key figure in Eku Leota on Monday, but he also confirmed previous reports about another player’s season.

Texas A&M transfer and quarterback Zach Calzada will be undergoing shoulder surgery Wednesday, ending his 2022 season.

That news was first reported on Sept. 22 by Justin Hokanson of On3, and later corroborated by AL.com. Hokanson also reported that Calzada would seek a medical redshirt, though Harsin didn’t comment on that Monday.

Calzada, who transferred to Auburn from College Station this offseason, was considered a favorite to win the team’s starting quarterback job before TJ Finley appeared most likely post-fall camp. He had the most starting experience of any rostered Auburn quarterback, making 10 starts last year for the Aggies and going 184-for-327 passing with 2,185 yards and 17 touchdowns.

What’s biggest with Calzada’s absence is that it pulls another scholarship quarterback from Auburn’s roster, and until TJ Finley returns to full health, it had looked like the Tigers only had two scholarship passers in Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner — until Monday.

When asked about Auburn's lack of quarterbacks, Harsin clarified that Trey Lindsey, formerly a walk-on, had been put on scholarship, technically giving Auburn a third scholarship quarterback again, though one with no significant playing experience. The senior and Montgomery native hasn’t seen the field in his three years at Auburn.

“He's out there every single week,” Harsin said of Lindsey. "This guy's a future coach. He brings a tremendous value and a lot of really positive things to this team. As far as our quarterbacks, you've got Robby out there, you've got Holden out there. We'll see where TJ's at this week. Those are guys we're getting prepared to play. Just so you know, for them, their mindset is they're getting ready to play.

“They're going out there, and we can worry about the depth and those things. It's certainly a concern when you don't have four guys on scholarship that are available to play.”