Auburn quarterback Bo Nix announces he is entering the transfer portal

Bo Nix is looking for a new home after three years at Auburn.
Nix announced on Sunday night he is entering the transfer portal after spending the last three seasons as the Tigers’ starting quarterback. If Nix does in fact transfer, he would have up to two seasons of eligibility at his new school.
“I have made so many decisions for Auburn, and now it’s time to do what’s best for me. It’s time that I move on to the next chapter in my life,” Nix said in part on social media. “To reach further goals, I’ve decided it’s best to be a grad transfer and find a new start somewhere else.”
Nix entered his junior season with high hopes and a new head coach and offensive coordinator to work with. He followed through with his strongest season yet, as he completed 197 passes on 323 attempts for 2,294 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Nix also rushed 57 times for 168 yards and four additional scores. He set new career bests in completion percentage (61.0), passing yards per game (229.4) and quarterback rating (130.03).
Nix was briefly benched during Auburn’s come-from-behind win over Georgia State on Sept. 25 before delivering his ultimate highlight the next week against LSU.
Nix made play after play against the Tigers – including an unforgettable fourth-down touchdown pass to Tyler Fromm on which Nix swiftly eluded multiple would-be tacklers – to end the night with 329 total yards and two touchdowns to help the Tigers get their first win in Baton Rouge since 1999.
Nix started in Auburn’s first 10 games of 2021 before an injury cut his season short.
Nix came up limping late in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Mississippi State on Nov. 13 after taking a hit from Mississippi State defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy on what wound up being a 44-yard completion from Nix to Ja’Varrius Johnson.
Nix stayed in the game for the next three drives before giving way to backup TJ Finley for Auburn’s final drive of the afternoon. The junior ended the game 27-of-41 passing for 377 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
“Just got a little nicked and injured for a minute. Not quite sure obviously moving forward — going to get that looked at but it was just alright and I was able to obviously continue to play a few more drives,” Nix said after the game.
Nix alluded to potentially leaving Auburn during an appearance on The Next Round radio show on Nov. 29.
“I have graduated in three years. That was my goal coming in, so Auburn is definitely my school. I think it will always be my school. But obviously right now, I’m just trying to get healthy,” Nix said. “You know, I’m not sure what next year looks like. I’ve got to get my ankle better first, got to make sure I can play and get back to my normal self and then obviously I’ll graduate, get through the bowl game.”
Nix had 7,251 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions with 859 rushing yards and 18 more scores over the course of three years. He would leave Auburn third-all time in career passing yards, tied for third in touchdowns responsible for and tied for fifth in career passing touchdowns.
If Nix leaves, Auburn would have two scholarship quarterbacks: sophomore TJ Finley and true freshman Dematrius Davis. The Tigers also have a commitment from four-star quarterback Holden Geriner.
“I got the experience of a lifetime, and I have accomplished my goal,” Nix said Sunday night. “I believe Auburn is a special place, and it will be when we work together. Because I believe in these things, I will always believe in Auburn, and I will always love it. War Eagle.”