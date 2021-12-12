Auburn quarterback Bo Nix announces he is entering the transfer portal

Nix made play after play against the Tigers – including an unforgettable fourth-down touchdown pass to Tyler Fromm on which Nix swiftly eluded multiple would-be tacklers – to end the night with 329 total yards and two touchdowns to help the Tigers get their first win in Baton Rouge since 1999.

Nix started in Auburn’s first 10 games of 2021 before an injury cut his season short.

Nix came up limping late in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Mississippi State on Nov. 13 after taking a hit from Mississippi State defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy on what wound up being a 44-yard completion from Nix to Ja’Varrius Johnson.

Nix stayed in the game for the next three drives before giving way to backup TJ Finley for Auburn’s final drive of the afternoon. The junior ended the game 27-of-41 passing for 377 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

“Just got a little nicked and injured for a minute. Not quite sure obviously moving forward — going to get that looked at but it was just alright and I was able to obviously continue to play a few more drives,” Nix said after the game.

Nix alluded to potentially leaving Auburn during an appearance on The Next Round radio show on Nov. 29.