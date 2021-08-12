Auburn quarterback Bo Nix ‘can tell a great difference’ in his comfort level with new offense

Shortly after Bryan Harsin’s hiring at Auburn, one of the primary questions became what the offense would look like and how quarterback Bo Nix would play in it.
Auburn is still a few weeks away from finding out the answer to both questions, but Nix explained Thursday he is feeling more and more comfortable in the Tigers’ new scheme.
Nix described where he is with the new offense following the Tigers’ first padded practice of fall camp. The junior quarterback acknowledged the new scheme and some of the nuances of the offense have taken some getting used to, but he feels he’s made considerable strides since starting the process back in the spring.
"I can tell a great difference from spring to fall as far as how comfortable I am with it because I've been able to do it and had some reps. I understand what the coaches are looking for, and so now it's just muscle memory,” Nix said. “Probably the biggest change is under-center stuff. So really locking in on those, and it's every play — it's locking in. We don't take any snap exchange for granted and make sure I'm concentrating on the snapper and the center and having a good exchange there.
“Having done it so far — having done it in spring and the summer — it's helped me a lot."
Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has done his part to keep Nix working on those habits. The first-year Tigers assistant has been in close proximity with Nix and the other quarterbacks through the majority of the team’s viewing periods at practice. The veteran SEC coach and former quarterback has been sure to offer his feedback or give advice when he felt it was necessary.
Nix said Bobo’s guidance has been huge and that the coordinator’s attention to detail has been an excellent asset.
On Monday, Bobo pointed out the value in always working on the fundamentals of playing quarterback, an idea that Nix reiterated Thursday. Nix pointed out how much can change in the heat of the moment of a game, which makes those fundamentals that much more important.
“The game’s always moving and you’re always off-balance, so you can always be better with those fundamentals,” Nix said. “It’s really about preparing, knowing the fundamentals, knowing the drop for this particular route, knowing the steps for this particular run and doing that pretty much every play every time you get a chance.”
Nix has more competition in the quarterback room this year thanks to LSU transfer TJ Finley’s arrival, but Nix didn’t see Finley’s addition as a bad thing.
Nix said having Finley as well as Grant Loy and Dematrius Davis in the same room adds a needed level of competition as they all strive to have the best day at practice. He added the group has done a good job of challenging each other and that he feels he’s always been at his best when he’s competing with those around him.
One of the questions the Tigers need to answer during camp is who will be Nix’s go-to receiving targets. It seems like the team has viable options based on what Nix said Thursday.
Nix spoke highly of Georgia transfer Demetrius Robertson, who is still getting acclimated after missing the start of fall camp. Nix said Robertson has done a good job of learning what to do up to this point, and his combination of standout speed and experience has him well suited to get in the mix.
Nix also complimented the rest of the receiving corps, which is inexperienced but has shown flashes of potentially picking up where the likes of Seth Williams and company left off.
“I feel like they've had a really good camp so far. Obviously, still some moving parts, musical chairs just as far as who is playing what position, trying guys here and there. But they've adapted well. They've taken the challenge. They met the expectations and they're doing all they can,” Nix said. “They're giving great effort. That's what I love about this group. They all understand that it's a wide-open competition at this point; therefore, they're giving maximum effort.”
Nix was also asked about tight ends and running backs, two position groups he and the other quarterbacks have thrown to during multiple viewing periods this week. He acknowledged he’s been building a rapport with both groups going back to the spring, and he expects they’ll both be used in the passing game just like the wide receivers.
"I think just offensively from a schematic standpoint, we're using pretty much everybody,” Nix said. “We're rotating a lot of guys and a lot of players are out there making plays, so that's encouraging."