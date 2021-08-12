Auburn quarterback Bo Nix ‘can tell a great difference’ in his comfort level with new offense

Shortly after Bryan Harsin’s hiring at Auburn, one of the primary questions became what the offense would look like and how quarterback Bo Nix would play in it.

Auburn is still a few weeks away from finding out the answer to both questions, but Nix explained Thursday he is feeling more and more comfortable in the Tigers’ new scheme.

Nix described where he is with the new offense following the Tigers’ first padded practice of fall camp. The junior quarterback acknowledged the new scheme and some of the nuances of the offense have taken some getting used to, but he feels he’s made considerable strides since starting the process back in the spring.

"I can tell a great difference from spring to fall as far as how comfortable I am with it because I've been able to do it and had some reps. I understand what the coaches are looking for, and so now it's just muscle memory,” Nix said. “Probably the biggest change is under-center stuff. So really locking in on those, and it's every play — it's locking in. We don't take any snap exchange for granted and make sure I'm concentrating on the snapper and the center and having a good exchange there.

“Having done it so far — having done it in spring and the summer — it's helped me a lot."