Auburn quarterback Bo Nix continues to impress after brief benching

Auburn’s victory over Arkansas on Saturday came three weeks after a near-disastrous showing against Georgia State in which starting quarterback Bo Nix was benched.
Given how Nix has played since then, that scare against the Panthers feels like an eternity ago.
Nix has stepped up his play behind center since being pulled in favor of sophomore TJ Finley, with his performance against the Razorbacks on Saturday being one of the best starts of his collegiate career. The junior completed 80.8 percent of his passes – by far his best completion percentage in a road game ever – for 292 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and also rushed for 42 yards and the game’s final touchdown.
Since standing on the sideline while Finley rescued Auburn against a Sun Belt team in Jordan-Hare Stadium, Nix has had three strong starts in a row capped off by his impressive play against the Razorbacks.
As far as what’s changed since that Sept. 25 afternoon, Nix said the answer is very little.
“I’m the same player. I come in just focused every day, ready to have a good day and just compete,” Nix said. “I think at the end of the day, competing is just the major — I think that’s the major factor in my game. When I go out there and compete and desire the ball and want the ball at the end of the game like today, that’s when I’m just at my best. And I think our team as a whole would obviously agree.”
Nix offered perspective on his play throughout the year, saying he felt he was playing similarly to how he is now in the games prior to the Tigers’ matchup with Georgia State. That was very much the case in the Tigers’ season opener against Akron, during which he completed a career-best 90.9 percent of his throws for 275 yards and three touchdowns.
Following a slow start against Alabama State that still saw Nix throw two touchdowns, he had a solid outing against Penn State in which he had 214 total yards but failed to find the end zone through the air or on the ground. Nix had the Tigers on the cusp of a comeback late, but a fourth-down incompletion ruined their chances of a road upset.
Nix acknowledged the entire offense’s struggles against Georgia State by saying the group could have done a better job preparing for the Panthers. To his credit, those issues offensively didn’t linger long thanks in large part to Nix working his way out of trouble and making several miraculous plays at LSU the next week.
In addition to wowing in Baton Rouge, Nix did his part against then-No. 2 Georgia in a game that was hampered by multiple drops followed by his commendable efforts against the then-No. 17 Razorbacks.
When asked about Nix’s play the last three games, wide receiver Demetris Robertson – who caught a 71-yard touchdown pass from Nix that gave Auburn a two-possession lead – pointed to Nix’s perceived comfort in the pocket.
“[I’ve seen him] just being more calm and poised in the pocket. Just getting used to the offense,” Robertson said. “He’s really, really great at scrambling, and he’s got a really great arm as well. Him just being poised and settling in and doing what he does.”
Robertson’s point about Nix’s scrambling shouldn’t be overlooked, either.
Perhaps Auburn’s coaches didn’t want Nix to take unnecessary hits against Georgia State, but the quarterback only ran twice with no yards gained in that game. Since that time he’s been credited with 27 carries over three games, some of which have been designed runs while others have been scrambles or sacks.
While the LSU game featured Nix running for countless uncharted yards before firing downfield, Saturday’s win over Arkansas featured some of his most effective designed runs of the season. That included his last one, a 23-yard mad dash to the end zone that essentially put the game on ice.
“That was one of our best plays to where we knew basically what they’d be in so we wouldn’t be shocked by the look and we could just block them up and go,” Nix said. “It was one of those RPO-type plays to where if I had a throw I could throw it, but the box kind of cleared for me and I took off running.
“There in the huddle, Coach Harsin was just telling me to go play and win the game, and that’s what I did.”
The narrative the last few weeks has shifted dramatically about Nix, who went from the potential backup to a talented quarterback who is finally tapping into his potential.
Nix’s play has helped Auburn rise to the occasion in the volatile SEC West. If he can continue to shine, the Tigers can make things interesting over the next five games.