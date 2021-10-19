Auburn quarterback Bo Nix continues to impress after brief benching

“[I’ve seen him] just being more calm and poised in the pocket. Just getting used to the offense,” Robertson said. “He’s really, really great at scrambling, and he’s got a really great arm as well. Him just being poised and settling in and doing what he does.”

Robertson’s point about Nix’s scrambling shouldn’t be overlooked, either.

Perhaps Auburn’s coaches didn’t want Nix to take unnecessary hits against Georgia State, but the quarterback only ran twice with no yards gained in that game. Since that time he’s been credited with 27 carries over three games, some of which have been designed runs while others have been scrambles or sacks.

While the LSU game featured Nix running for countless uncharted yards before firing downfield, Saturday’s win over Arkansas featured some of his most effective designed runs of the season. That included his last one, a 23-yard mad dash to the end zone that essentially put the game on ice.

“That was one of our best plays to where we knew basically what they’d be in so we wouldn’t be shocked by the look and we could just block them up and go,” Nix said. “It was one of those RPO-type plays to where if I had a throw I could throw it, but the box kind of cleared for me and I took off running.