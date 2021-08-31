Auburn quarterback Bo Nix describes his growth entering junior season

With two seasons as Auburn’s starting quarterback under his belt, there’s not a lot Bo Nix hasn’t seen.
That experience, Nix figures, will pay off once he begins his third season behind center.
Nix discussed his growth process Tuesday as the Tigers prepare to open their season Saturday against Akron. The junior has endured his share of highs and lows at Auburn, but he’s hopeful everything he’s gone through will help him take a step forward this fall.
“It’s just something about having played two years and knowing schemes of a lot of defenses — just understanding and recognizing a lot of things before the snap. I think pre-snap is where I’ll have the biggest significant difference,” Nix said. “In my head I’ll know exactly the situations that they can present and the defenses that they can possibly be in just because I can eliminate the ones they’re not going to be in. Mentally, knowing where to go with the ball, knowing the defense and then after that just knowing in our system where the ball should go.
“The main part is just knowing what to do each route combination and where to go with the football based off the coverage. I feel really good about that because I’ve got a lot of experience the past few years, I’ve seen a lot of looks and I like how our schemes are going to fit those looks.”
Nix’s journey to this point has been like a rollercoaster.
The former five-star prospect began his career with a bang by hitting Seth Williams for the game-winning touchdown late in his first start, and he capped off the regular season of his freshman year by leading the Tigers to an Iron Bowl victory over Alabama. His second season featured moments of excellence but an overall lack of consistency, something that in turn plagued the entire Tigers’ offense.
Nix has spent the offseason learning from his third offensive coordinator in as many years and only his second head coach due to the departure of Gus Malzahn, who said on more than one occasion Nix would win a championship while at Auburn.
The offseason also brought new competition in LSU transfer TJ Finley, who Nix said pushed him throughout fall camp as the two worked to prove themselves to the new staff.
“I think it made both of us better — just having somebody behind you taking every rep,” Nix said. “This competition, I mean, it was just another way for me to get better and just compete with myself. I was just confident the entire time. I just knew consistently to come out each and every day and bring my best, and everything would work out.”
Nix explained the Tigers' new offense will allow for a few more check-downs and for the receivers to work with a few different route combinations compared to years past. He said he’s excited about the Tigers’ receiving options despite their relative inexperience and added he expects them to make strides once they’ve played a few games in their new roles.
Nix made sure to point out his options in the passing game aren’t limited to the wide receivers.
“I think that’s the most exciting part: how many we can get involved. From tight ends to receivers,” Nix said. “Obviously we’ll have guys who had small roles in the past and now will have big roles that will have big shoes to fill. But [I’m] excited that they can get out there and do it because like you said, they have gotten that chemistry and those reps and the timing down from fall camp and even back in the summer.”
Nix added the new scheme should allow for the running backs to get the ball out of the backfield more, something he said they did well during fall camp.
Auburn opens the season against Akron and Alabama State before hitting its first marquee game on Sept. 18 against Penn State. Nix was candid about what the first two games can mean for the offense, saying the Tigers need to find their balance as an offense and their rhythm before it’s time to head to State College in Week 3.
“Having these first two games — before the big national stage game — these two are going to be very important for us. We've got to come out there and play sharp to give us good, positive energy moving forward and give us some confidence,” Nix said. “I think having spring ball this year was even more huge for us, just because we get even more repetition. That's something we lost last year.