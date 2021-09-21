Auburn quarterback Bo Nix displaying ‘the next-play mindset’ after Penn State loss

On Saturday night, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix dealt with the sting of an eight-point defeat to No. 10 Penn State.
Based on what teammate Luke Deal has seen, Nix didn’t linger on that loss for very long.
Deal shared his perspective on how Nix has handled himself after the junior quarterback was 21-of-37 passing for 185 yards in the Tigers’ 28-20 road loss to the Nittany Lions. Deal explained he and Nix are close friends, and even though coming up short hit both of them hard, the sophomore tight end has seen the quarterback take it all in stride.
“The loss hurt us both pretty bad. We’re kind of outward about that sometimes, but it’s just the next-play mindset. That’s what you’ve got to have playing quarterback in the SEC,” Deal said. “He’s ready to lead this team to a victory this week. That’s why everybody is behind him. Everybody looks up to him. That’s what we’re going to go out with a plan this week to beat Georgia State.”
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin had plenty of thoughts on how Nix handled his first road environment with Harsin on the sidelines.
Harsin explained Nix did a good job with the logistics of playing the position, specifically getting the plays in, making sure the team had the right call and checking to another play if necessary. The Tigers head coach emphasized how Nix can’t be responsible for getting the other 10 players in position play after play, and he stressed how important it was for those players to have all the pre-snap details down pat.
“That's what we have to do a better job on the offensive side is being consistent in the games from the things that we do in practice, and to me that's discipline,” Harsin said Monday. “It's all about the time spent throughout the week so when you get into the games, you've spent so much time – you've worked on it and focused on it – it's going to be very hard to get it wrong from that standpoint before the ball is snapped.”
As for the fourth-and-2 incompletion that Nix threw that ended Auburn’s best chance to tie the game in the fourth quarter, Harsin declined judgment immediately after the game by saying he needed a chance to see exactly what happened. Harsin shied away from sharing whether Nix’s read was right or wrong two days later, saying it was a tough question and at the end of the day he still felt good about the play selection.
As Auburn’s quarterback, Nix is a natural magnet for criticism following a loss, especially when missed opportunities by the offense proved critical. Whether those critiques are fair ones or not, Deal made it a point to show he and his teammates remain totally behind Nix.
Deal was asked Tuesday about the tight ends continuing to be involved in the passing game. While he did provide insight on how to make that happen – specifically, he stressed how running effectively opens up more options in the offense – he also used his answer as a chance to endorse Nix and what he brings to the table for the Tigers.