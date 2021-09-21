Auburn quarterback Bo Nix displaying ‘the next-play mindset’ after Penn State loss

“That's what we have to do a better job on the offensive side is being consistent in the games from the things that we do in practice, and to me that's discipline,” Harsin said Monday. “It's all about the time spent throughout the week so when you get into the games, you've spent so much time – you've worked on it and focused on it – it's going to be very hard to get it wrong from that standpoint before the ball is snapped.”

As for the fourth-and-2 incompletion that Nix threw that ended Auburn’s best chance to tie the game in the fourth quarter, Harsin declined judgment immediately after the game by saying he needed a chance to see exactly what happened. Harsin shied away from sharing whether Nix’s read was right or wrong two days later, saying it was a tough question and at the end of the day he still felt good about the play selection.

As Auburn’s quarterback, Nix is a natural magnet for criticism following a loss, especially when missed opportunities by the offense proved critical. Whether those critiques are fair ones or not, Deal made it a point to show he and his teammates remain totally behind Nix.