Auburn quarterback Bo Nix picks an Alabama-based product for his first endorsement deal

Auburn junior quarterback Bo Nix didn’t waste much time in announcing his first endorsement deal on Thursday.

Nix shared a post just after midnight Wednesday night announcing an endorsement deal with Milo’s Tea. Nix was one of several Auburn players who announced deals shortly after the state of Alabama’s new name, image and likeness law went into effect on July 1.

“How SWEET it is to partner with [Milo’s Tea] for my first sponsorship as a college athlete,” Nix wrote in part on social media. "Milo’s Tea is a family tradition at the Nix house – especially for holidays – so I’m excited to represent the best sweet tea ever!”

Milo’s Tea is a family-owned business based in Bessemer, Ala. Milo’s was originally started as a restaurant in 1946 by Milo and Bea Carlton but now focuses on making sweet and unsweet tea and lemonade.

Nix has been Auburn’s starting quarterback for the past two seasons. In that time, he’s thrown for 4,957 yards and 28 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. The Tigers have posted a 15-9 record during his time behind center.

Nix was not alone in announcing deals late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Auburn’s Devan Barrett, Marquis Burks, Dre Butler, JJ Evans, Ja’Varrius Johnson, Eric Reed Jr., Shaun Shivers and Jaylin Simpson all announced deals with YOKE Gaming, a video game streaming company that allows fans to play with their favorite players, with cost depending on how long the sessions are.