Auburn quarterback Bo Nix sees ‘a great opportunity’ with new staff entering 2021

¬Nix said he’s focused on improving all aspects of his game this spring, though he specifically mentioned becoming more consistent in the pocket and gauging the speed of a receiving corps that will be totally different from 2020. He sees spring practice – only his second at Auburn after last year’s was canceled due to the pandemic – as a window of time in which he can improve his technique and attention to detail in order to made noticeable strides before the fall.

Nix has made his share of big plays in his first two seasons at Auburn, but his inconsistency over that time has led to plenty of critiques. The struggles of the entire offense last season undoubtedly played a role in the coaching change, which leaves Nix starting fresh with an staff determined to take his game to the next level.

According to Nix, the criticism thrown his way over the last few years doesn’t matter much to him.

After all, opportunity awaits.

“There’s really nothing you can do about it, to be honest with you. Everyone is always going to have something to say, positive or negative,” Nix said. “One thing that always sticks out to me is even going to the cross Jesus had people talking bad about him, so if they were talking about him then they’re going to consistently talk bad about me, that’s for sure.

“Like I said, there’s nothing you can do but continue to work, put my head down and do what I’m supposed to do and do whatever I can to make my team better.”