Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis laughs off the idea of transferring

Dematrius Davis is sticking with Auburn, the freshman quarterback continues to insist.
The decorated Texas high school football star reiterated that point Tuesday night on Twitter, disputing a passage from a recent report in The Athletic saying Davis was considering entering the transfer portal.
“This cap,” Davis called the notion, adding a few emojis with a laughing face for good measure. Davis has held firm in his commitment to Auburn football since his recruitment.
Last month, the day former offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was fired, Davis posted to Instagram a note insisting, “I signed to the university, not the coaches.”
Indeed, Davis even stuck with Auburn last December after Gus Malzahn’s firing. After Malzahn was fired Dec. 13 last year, Davis still signed with Auburn even before Bryan Harsin was hired on the opening day of the early signing period on Dec. 16, 2020.
Speculation about Davis transferring has popped up in fan circles naturally since Davis didn’t play during the 2021 regular season and has yet to make his college football debut, but Davis has consistently insisted that he wants to continue to be part of the Auburn program.
Davis was a two-time state champion in Texas, leading North Shore High School in Houston through three remarkable seasons with stellar numbers passing and rushing. How his game translates to the college level remains to be seen. He has yet to play at Auburn as Bo Nix and TJ Finley took snaps for the Tigers throughout the 2021 regular season.