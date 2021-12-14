Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis laughs off the idea of transferring

Dematrius Davis is sticking with Auburn, the freshman quarterback continues to insist.

The decorated Texas high school football star reiterated that point Tuesday night on Twitter, disputing a passage from a recent report in The Athletic saying Davis was considering entering the transfer portal.

“This cap,” Davis called the notion, adding a few emojis with a laughing face for good measure. Davis has held firm in his commitment to Auburn football since his recruitment.

Last month, the day former offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was fired, Davis posted to Instagram a note insisting, “I signed to the university, not the coaches.”

Indeed, Davis even stuck with Auburn last December after Gus Malzahn’s firing. After Malzahn was fired Dec. 13 last year, Davis still signed with Auburn even before Bryan Harsin was hired on the opening day of the early signing period on Dec. 16, 2020.