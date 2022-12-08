Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford named to All-SEC freshman team

Auburn football received another postseason accolade Thursday, as quarterback Robby Ashford was named to the All-Southeastern Conference freshman team, the league announced.

Ashford, a Hoover product who transferred to the Plains from Oregon last offseason, shared playing time with TJ Finley at the start of the season, but made his first start against Missouri and started all of Auburn's remaining games.

Ashford passed for 1,613 yards, rushed for 709 yards and scored 14 total touchdowns in 2022. He ranks third among freshmen in program history in all passing categories and sixth among Auburn all-time freshman rushers, according to a release.

Only Bo Jackson (9) has rushed for more touchdowns than Ashford as an Auburn freshman.

The freshman threw for a season-high 337 yards and two touchdowns against LSU, which was his second career start. He rushed for 100 yards twice, first with 108 yards and two scores against Mississippi State and 121 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns against Alabama. He became the first Tiger since Carnell Williams to rush for two TDs in an Iron Bowl.

Following Auburn's Iron Bowl loss, Ashford said he'd played injured for much of the season.

"I've played with a sprained AC joint since the second half of Missouri," Ashford said. "It progressively got worse with pretty much everything I've been doing. Bruised rotator cuff, sprained trap, sprained index finger. You name it, I've probably had it. ... I feel proud just knowing I can go out there and still do it even when I'm hurt. ... I wouldn't go out there and do it for anybody else other than this team, and I knew I had to give everything no matter how I felt, no matter how I felt after the game."

Ashford was the lone Tiger and lone quarterback on the freshman team. LSU had the most players on the team with six. Ole Miss running back and Pike Road native Quinshon Judkins was named SEC Freshman of the Year earlier this week.