AU FOOTBALL

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley charged with attempting to elude police officer

  • Updated
Auburn A-Day Game 2022

Auburn Tigers Quarterback T.J. Finley (1) during the A-Day game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on April 9, 2022.

 Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley has been charged with attempting to elude a police officer by the Auburn Police Division, a misdemeanor.

He was released on a $1,000 bond, according to local law enforcement. The one count of attempting to elude is the only count Finley is being charged with.

Finley turned himself into the Lee County Sherriff’s Office on Thursday and booked into the Lee County Detention Center, where he was quickly released on bond.

Finley returned to team activities later Thursday. Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said in a regularly scheduled press conference that he would be at practice Friday. He said the team was aware of Finley’s situation.

The case is an APD case will go before Auburn Municipal Court.

Finley started his career at LSU and transferred to Auburn ahead of last season. Auburn begins fall football practice on Friday.

Four newcomers to make Auburn debut in Israel

“Obviously Auburn fans and the Auburn community want to see how all of us can play, how all of us play together. We’re taking it serious. We want to win. It doesn’t count, but we still want to win.”

