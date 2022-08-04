Auburn quarterback TJ Finley charged with attempting to elude police officer

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley has been charged with attempting to elude a police officer by the Auburn Police Division, a misdemeanor.

He was released on a $1,000 bond, according to local law enforcement. The one count of attempting to elude is the only count Finley is being charged with.

Finley turned himself into the Lee County Sherriff’s Office on Thursday and booked into the Lee County Detention Center, where he was quickly released on bond.

Finley returned to team activities later Thursday. Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said in a regularly scheduled press conference that he would be at practice Friday. He said the team was aware of Finley’s situation.

The case is an APD case will go before Auburn Municipal Court.

Finley started his career at LSU and transferred to Auburn ahead of last season. Auburn begins fall football practice on Friday.