Auburn quarterback TJ Finley ‘taking it day by day’ with ankle injury in lead-up to bowl game

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley expects to have little limitation when the Tigers take the field for the final time this season.
Finley spoke to reporters Friday about his injury status after hurting his ankle in the Iron Bowl and said he believes he’ll be nearly healed up come Dec. 28, when Auburn faces Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.
“I feel very well. Our training staff is doing an amazing job with my recovery and things of that nature,” Finley said. “I’m just taking it day by day right now, going out to practice and doing the best that I can. I’m actually doing all the individual drills and all the team work and things of that nature, so, yes, I feel like when game time comes I’ll be close to 100 percent.”
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin shared a similar sentiment on Thursday.
“He’s coming along, but he’s much better than what he was,” Harsin said. “By the time we play, he’s going to be ready to go.”
Finley made his second start of the season against Alabama on Nov. 27 but headed to the medical tent during the second half of action while dealing with an injured right ankle. Finley stayed in the game but was noticeably hobbled in what proved to be a 24-22 quadruple-overtime loss to the Crimson Tide.
Finley finished the game 17-of-26 passing for 137 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
“I really couldn't move how I wanted to,” Finley said after the game. “When your ankle is kind of bothering you and things of that nature, you've got to get it taped up — and it forces you to stand in the pocket and deliver great balls, which I'm very capable of doing.
“When I had openings of times where I could have ran late in games and got four or five yards with my legs, I couldn't burst and plant off my foot. That hindered me. I just couldn't really move how I wanted to.”
Finley’s status is a valuable one for the Tigers given the team is already down four would-be starters.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin announced Thursday that cornerback Roger McCreary, linebacker Zakoby McClain and right tackle Brodarious Hamm have opted out of the bowl game.
Additionally, center Nick Brahms underwent surgery after the Iron Bowl, which will also leave the senior unavailable.