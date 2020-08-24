 Skip to main content
Auburn ranked No. 11 in preseason AP Top 25
AU Football

Auburn ranked No. 11 in preseason AP Top 25

AU FB practice/scrimmage

Jay Hardy (4) fires off the line during the Tigers' scrimmage Aug. 22 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

 Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

The Auburn football team is ranked No. 11 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 going into the fall.

The poll was released Monday morning. The poll includes teams that have announced they will not be playing football in the fall. The AP has previously announced plans to include only teams that are playing once games begin.

Clemson is No. 1, Ohio State is No. 2 and Alabama is No. 3 in the rankings. Ohio State stands among the teams across the country which have postponed sports for the fall with the plan to play in the spring.

Auburn’s rival Georgia is No. 4 and rival LSU is No. 6.

Seven total SEC teams are ranked. Florida is No. 8, Texas A&M is No. 13 and Tennessee is No. 25.

Auburn’s SEC-only schedule pits the Tigers against five of those teams, being Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M and Tennessee. Auburn has 10 opponents on its schedule and half of them are ranked in the AP Top 25.

Auburn is also ranked No. 11 in the coaches’ poll, released earlier this month.

Auburn’s overhauled schedule is set to open Sept. 26 when the Tigers host Kentucky in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn has announced a limited attendance policy for that game, allowing only current students into the general seating area.

The full AP Top 25 is below:

1. Clemson

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. LSU

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Auburn

12. Wisconsin

13. Texas A&M

14. Texas

15. Oklahoma State

16. Michigan

17. Southern Cal

18. North Carolina

19. Minnesota

20. Cincinnati

21. UCF

22. Utah

23. Iowa State

24. Iowa

25. Tennessee

