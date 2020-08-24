Auburn ranked No. 11 in preseason AP Top 25

The Auburn football team is ranked No. 11 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 going into the fall.
The poll was released Monday morning. The poll includes teams that have announced they will not be playing football in the fall. The AP has previously announced plans to include only teams that are playing once games begin.
Clemson is No. 1, Ohio State is No. 2 and Alabama is No. 3 in the rankings. Ohio State stands among the teams across the country which have postponed sports for the fall with the plan to play in the spring.
Auburn’s rival Georgia is No. 4 and rival LSU is No. 6.
Seven total SEC teams are ranked. Florida is No. 8, Texas A&M is No. 13 and Tennessee is No. 25.
Auburn’s SEC-only schedule pits the Tigers against five of those teams, being Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M and Tennessee. Auburn has 10 opponents on its schedule and half of them are ranked in the AP Top 25.
Auburn is also ranked No. 11 in the coaches’ poll, released earlier this month.
Auburn’s overhauled schedule is set to open Sept. 26 when the Tigers host Kentucky in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn has announced a limited attendance policy for that game, allowing only current students into the general seating area.
The full AP Top 25 is below:
1. Clemson
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. LSU
7. Penn State
8. Florida
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Auburn
12. Wisconsin
13. Texas A&M
14. Texas
15. Oklahoma State
16. Michigan
17. Southern Cal
18. North Carolina
19. Minnesota
20. Cincinnati
21. UCF
22. Utah
23. Iowa State
24. Iowa
25. Tennessee
