Auburn readies to face a more experienced Mac Jones in Iron Bowl

While Sherwood praised Jones, he was by no means intimidated by having to play him. Sherwood sees Saturday’s game as a true opportunity for the Tigers to shut down one of the nation’s top quarterbacks and prove the team’s secondary is the best of the best.

“I feel like he's a good quarterback, and I feel like by us playing against him, he's gonna help us out in the secondary — he's gonna make us use our eyes and make us think,” Sherwood said. “It's going to be a good matchup.”

As strong as Sherwood and the rest of Auburn’s defensive backs have played this season, Malzahn is hopeful Jones doesn’t get too many chances to test them.

Malzahn emphasized how important the Tigers’ pass rush will be Saturday to make Jones uncomfortable and to force him to rush decisions that a turnover-happy Tigers’ defense can pounce on. Auburn has done its best work rushing the passer in its last two games — it recorded season-high four sacks against LSU and Tennessee — despite the challenge of going three weeks in between games, something Malzahn acknowledged as a real challenge.

The pass rush started slow against the Volunteers before coming on by the close of the first quarter. If the Tigers want to truly rattle Jones on Saturday, Malzahn knows the cavalry has to come after him for all 60 minutes of action.

“It makes it a challenge for their play action to put pressure on him,” Malzahn said. “He's extremely accurate like I said earlier — very impressive to watch on film, and the timing he has with his receivers. That'll be a big challenge. That's part of it. We've got to find ways to make him uncomfortable.”