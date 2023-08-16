Much of the fanfare surrounding Auburn’s receiver room this fall has been focused on the new guys. It’s Shane Hooks, and Jyaire Shorter, and Nick Mardner. Even Caleb Burton III has garnered his fair share of praise.

But when it comes to his new guys, receivers coach Marcus Davis is quick to point out those who had been in the room prior to this offseason.

“You could see that they communicated,” Davis said Tuesday. “They want their brothers to do well at their job. So the communication and bringing those guys along, I thought it was a good fit with the guys who came in, just from a personality standpoint. It's been a challenging transition. But at the same time, when you've got guys in the room who are playing for each other, I think that's made a little easier for the new guys to adjust and adapt.”

Jay Fair is one of the veterans who’s at the forefront of that communication. He’s also an exception to the rule regarding this year’s preseason receiver buzz, being one of a handful of non-transfer receivers to be applauded by coaches and teammates.

“Well, I think he's electric, right? I thought he put on some good weight and good muscle this summer,” offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery said Aug. 7. “As you look at Jay, I think he's playing with a lot more confidence. He's playing a lot faster, being decisive in his decisions. He's always had good hands. You know he's not scared of anything. So, if it's catching the ball across the middle, he doesn't mind it. You put the ball out there on the edges with him in any type of now screen or whatever, he's a step away from breaking it.

“I think he's just accepted his role and not acting like, 'Hey, I'm not a guy who's got a lot of experience. I'm stepping in here with a mindset of trying to go win a job and be the best player I can be and help our football team win.' I think he's done a good job of leadership in that way.”

Confidence and leadership have been the keywords in describing Fair this August, and that’s coming off one season at Auburn with very little experience. He saw the field in 10 games, but he logged the fourth-fewest offensive snaps of any receiver in 2022 and caught two passes.

Fair’s quickly moved past his freshman season, though, assuming leadership roles that would be expected of seasoned veterans. Running back Damari Alston said Monday that Fair, along with him, are part of a “Culture Council” that includes upperclassmen like Elijah McAllister and Payton Thorne. Davis said Fair is someone who’s “communicating and trying to do the little things right,” and his teammates spoke similarly.

“He's been getting more and more mature every day,” Camden Brown said. “His confidence has reached a high from last year. I remember last year, he was already enrolled, but he was always second-guessing stuff. Now he's comfortable, and that's great for him. I'm ready to see him rock and roll."