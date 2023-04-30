A day after having its eighth player enter the transfer portal since spring practices, Auburn football saw player No. 9 depart, as receiver Landen King announced he had officially entered the transfer portal.

I am officially in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining! Thank you Auburn for everything! — Landen King (@Landen_King3) April 30, 2023

Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer initially reported King's departure, adding that offensive lineman Colby Smith had also entered the portal. Smith has yet to make an official announcement, but Nathan King of Auburn247 corroborated both of Ferguson's reports.

With the additions of King and Smith, the Tigers have had 10 players transfer since the end of Auburn’s spring practice. Those safety Craig McDonald, linebackers Powell Gordon, Desmond Tisdol and Kameron Brown, wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson and defensive linemen Jeffrey M’ba and Tobechi Okoli.

Tisdol, Dawson and M’ba have found new homes, announcing commitments to FAU, Cincinnati and Purdue, respectively.

King spent two seasons on the Plains, recording snaps in 11 contents. He recorded six receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown, including an acrobatic grab for 24 yards in Auburn's 41-12 loss to Penn State last season.

I’m bummed about the Landen King news. Love the kid. Hopefully circumstances change and he stays around. He had one catch on the season on limited reps. And it was THIS. lmao definitely a guy you want to keep off the field. Sigh. pic.twitter.com/VqU4x9prV8 — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) October 26, 2022

This isn't King's first entrance to the transfer portal. He originally did so Oct. 25, less than a week before Auburn fired former coach Bryan Harsin. King withdrew his name from the portal about a month later, on Nov. 22.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 209 pounds, the Beaumont, Texas, native has bounced between tight end and receiver during his Auburn career. He was excepted to play receiver this fall.

A three-star recruited based on 247Sports composite rankings, King committed to Gus Malzahn's Auburn staff in June 2020. He chose the Tigers after decomitting from Texas, and over offers from Georgia, Alabama and Texas A&M, among others.