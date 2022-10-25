Auburn receiver Landen King to enter transfer portal

Auburn football has now had two players step away from its program in the past three weeks, as tight end-turned-wide receiver Landen King announced Tuesday that he'd be entering the transfer portal Dec. 5.

"First off, I want to say thank you to Coach Malzahn for believing in a kid from Texas during COVID, and giving me the opportunity to come play for one of the best universities in the country," King said in a statement on Twitter. "Auburn will always hold a very, very special place in my heart, and I am so glad I chose Auburn. ... With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal on December 5th with 3 years of eligibility.

"Again thank you to the Auburn Family, and I will make sure wherever I go, I'll show them what it really means to be an Auburn man."

King joins defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker as the second player to enter the portal since Auburn's loss at then-No. 2 Georgia on Oct. 8. Walker announced his decision Monday, but left the program after the loss, Bryan Harsin said Monday.

King, a sophomore, confirmed reports that he opted to redshirt the remainder of his season Oct. 4.

A Beaumont, Texas, native, King played in six games in two years, logging six receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. He came to Auburn a three-star tight end, and switched from end to receiver this offseason.

"He’s just such a great athlete," offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau said of King in March. "I think we’ll kind of use him at both (receiver and tight end), to be honest with you. He’s such a good athlete. He can run. If he big enough to put his hand in the ground and block the D-Ends in this league? Probably not yet, but he is athletic enough to where we can put him out where we are a little bit thin at receiver, where we could still use some really good athletes."

Offensive lineman AD Diamond is also no longer on Auburn's roster. When Harsin spoke to media Monday, he said no other players beyond Walker and reserved running back Jordon Ingram, who suffered a season-ending injury, were "done" for the year.