Auburn receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. expected to be full-go against Penn State

Malcolm Johnson Jr. didn't log a snap in Auburn's win against San Jose State, but the late scratch is expected to play this week against No. 22 Penn State.

The receiver wasn't "healthy enough to play" against the Spartans, head coach Bryan Harsin said Monday. He suited up and went through warm-ups, but was replaced in the starting lineup by LSU transfer Koy Moore.

"I think he could have (played)," Harsin said. "I think we just had better options. But we need Malcolm on the field. He'll be ready to go. He's a tough kid and he'll be ready. We just had some other guys that were a little bit better than him at that time."

In Johnson's place, Moore had one catch for 13 yards.

Johnson didn't record a catch in Week 1, but logged one rushing attempt for three yards and one target. He played in 11 games last season and totaled six receptions for 82 yards and touchdown on 12 targets.

"We missed him last week," tight end John Samuel Shenker said. "He’s a key part to the offense and how things run on the offensive side of the ball. He’s a huge component to that. We’re happy to have him back.”