AU FOOTBALL

Auburn receiver Ze'Vian Capers to enter transfer portal

Auburn Football Practice 8.5.22

Junior receiver Ze'Vian Capers (80) catches a pass. Auburn football practice on Friday, Aug. 5 in Auburn.

 Adam Sparks /

Auburn has seen its first player departure in the wake of Bryan Harsin's firing.

Juinor receiver Ze'Vian Capers took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce he'd be entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5.

Capers had played 18 snaps across three games this season, logging one reception against Georgia. He played in 23 games in three seasons, logging 13 catches the past two years for 131 yards and a touchdwon.

At 6-foot-4, Capers, an Alpharetta, Ga. native, was a four-star receiver prospect in Auburn's 2020 class.

In total, Auburn has now had five players depart the program, as defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker, defensive back AD Diamond and receivers Landen King and Tar'Varish Dawson has all announced intents to transfer as well. All four did so with Harsin at the program's helm.

In the first 24 hours of Auburn post-Harsin, the fallout in terms of personnel departures has been minimal. Capers has been the lone player to announce an intent to transfer, and Auburn's 2023 recruiting class has only seen one decommitment in Gernorris Wilson, a three-star offensive lineman from Florida.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

