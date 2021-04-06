Auburn receivers coach Cornelius Williams eager to make most of new opportunity

“I went to Hoover, and we had a bunch of people that went to Alabama and a bunch that went to Auburn. You are kind of in between and growing up, coming up from my high school with a bunch of guys getting highly recruited, shoot, I wanted to go to either one of them,” Williams said. “A bunch of guys know me down there [in Mobile] and know me up north and in the middle of the state. Finally, in my opinion, playing at one of the best high schools in the country and everybody knowing who we were in this state, that was a very big deal and it is going to help tremendously.”

Williams’ first real test at Auburn is a big one given the questions the Tigers face at wide receiver.

Auburn lost its top three receivers from 2020, and entering this spring three receivers — Ze’Vian Capers, Shedrick Jackson and JJ Evans — are limited due to injury. The result is a receiving corps in which rising sophomore Kobe Hudson is far and away the most-experienced player who’s 100 percent alongside some of his lesser-proven teammates who are looking to prove themselves.

For Williams, the biggest concern regarding Auburn’s receivers isn’t a lack of talent but mostly a lack of experience.